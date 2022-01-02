The 2022 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup is set to begin on January 14 this year, with the West Indies hosting the tournament for the first time. As many as 16 teams will be in fray in the competition and record four-time champions India will be among the favourites for the title. The ICC U-19 Men's World Cup began in 1988 and has witnessed some remarkable moments, serving as the premier platform for promising youngsters to make their mark and get a taste of international action before stepping into senior cricket.

And ahead of the latest edition, here's a look at some of the most impressive team records from the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Highest inning totals

Brace yourselves for this one.

Australia U19s bludgeoned 480 for the loss of just six wickets against Kenya back in 2002 - with a run rate of 9.6 an over - in what can only be described as a stunning display in Dunedin.

That innings score would be the second-highest in ODI history if the senior side hit it, and they weren't bad with the ball either, bowling Kenya out for 50 inside 22 overs.

Craig Simmons starred that day, hitting 155, but Shaun Marsh was also outstanding.

Marsh's 125 runs from 81 balls along with George Bailey's blockbuster 56 from 26 balls were enough to make 20th January 2002 a historic day in Australian cricket.

New Zealand are some way off with the second-highest total, but their score of 436 for four against Kenya in Christchurch during the 2018 tournament shouldn't be sniffed at either.

India can claim the third-highest innings total thanks to their score of 425 for three against Scotland in Dhaka in 2004 while Sri Lanka hit 419 for four against Kenya in 2018.

Lowest Inning totals

A record no team will want to usurp in this year's tournament is currently held by Scotland, who finished with the lowest innings total in ICC U19 Men's CWC history back in 2004.

Their total of 22 against Australia in Chittagong means they hold the unfortunate distinction of being the tournament's only team ever to possess a run rate below one an over.

In response, Australia knocked off the 23 runs needed to win in 3.5 overs to secure a 10-wicket victory with 277 balls remaining as Cameron Huckett (four for seven) played a starring role.

Canada, Japan, and Bangladesh are all tied for second place with totals of 41.

Canada slumped to their total against South Africa in Auckland during the 2002 tournament, while Japan's performance came against India in Bloemfontein in the 2020 edition.

Bangladesh suffered a similar fate in Kuala Lumpur in 2008, with South Africa bowling them out for 41 to win by 201 runs after skipper Wayne Parnell had helped his side to 242 for eight.

Most tournament wins

India became the only side to win four ICC U19 Men's CWC when they came out on top at the start of 2018 in New Zealand and they have won 63 of their 83 matches overall.

Their previous tournament wins came in 2000, 2008, and 2012, making them the most successful side in history having never missed a tournament in the competition's history.

Bangladesh won the competition in South Africa for the first time two years ago and now they will be looking to become only the second side to win back-to-back titles.

The only team able to make that claim as of 2022 is Pakistan, who won the tournament in 2004 and 2006 and have the third most wins with 56 from 81 matches played.

The second most successful team in the competition's history is Australia, who won the first tournament as hosts before winning the 2002 and 2010 editions in New Zealand.

They remain the only side to win on home soil and have 57 wins from 79 matches.

England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh all have one title to their name.

That means only seven of the 16 teams competing at this year's competition have won it before.

Group C will see at least one potential new winner progress to the Super League.

Most consecutive wins and losses

Unsurprisingly, India also hold the record for the most consecutive wins, registering 11 consecutive victories from their 2018 title triumph through to the 2020 edition.

Australia sit in second place again, with nine wins in a row that includes their 2002 title success through to the 2004 edition, while four teams have eight consecutive wins.

India have achieved that feat on three occasions while Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia have also registered eight consecutive wins in the history of the ICC U19 Men's CWC.

The unwanted record for most consecutive losses belongs to Papua New Guinea, who hold the top two spots with 21 defeats in a row and 13 consecutive losses.

That first record started on their tournament debut in 1998 and concluded in 2008, defeating Bermuda by seven wickets in Johor to put an end to their losing streak.

Papua New Guinea also lost 13 in a row between the 2012 and 2018 editions of the tournament, while Namibia have lost 11 consecutively (2008-2014) and Canada lost 10 in a row (2002-2004).

