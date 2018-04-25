ICC Tweets 'Narayan, Narayan' On Viral Video Of PM Narendra Modi And Asaram, Later Apologises

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday apologised and launched an investigation after a video was posted from its official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Asaram, the self-styled godman convicted of raping a 16-year-old. Cricket's highest governing body went into damage control over the tweet, which went with the comment "Narayan, Narayan" (Oh Lord, Oh Lord). Asaram, who commands a following of millions, was sentenced to life in prison for raping the schoolgirl at one of his ashrams in 2013.

Photo Credit: Twitter The ICC post was quickly deleted and a mea culpa was issued. "ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today," the cricket body wrote on its official Twitter handle. "We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up. We have launched an investigation into how this happened."

ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up. We have launched an investigation into how this happened. — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2018

But the gaffe was detected by some of the ICC's eight million Twitter followers. Many criticised the sporting body for wading into the controversy.

"ICC Trolling Modi and Asaram. How Anti National is this ICC," wrote one Twitter user.

Another, Piyush Kulshreshtha, posted: "This is scandalous. ICC has to be shaken."

Asaram, 77, who ran 400 ashrams in India and overseas, had many high-profile followers and admirers, including politicians from many parties.

(With AFP inputs)