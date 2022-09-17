Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne ended their careers as arguably the two greatest spinners to grace the game of cricket, and their records back up that claim. While Muralitharan is the highest-ever wicket-taker in Tests, Warne is just behind him. The Sri Lanka legend on Thursday opened up about the late great Warne, who died of a heart attack earlier this year, and said that the Australian was better than him. "I think he was better than me, when I was playing I looked up to him and learnt things from him. We all miss him," an emotional Muralitharan told reporters on the eve of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket.

While Muralitharan finished his career with 800 Test wickets, Warne had claimed 708 scalps in the longest format.

Murali had also taken 534 ODI wickets, while Warne finished his career with 293 in the 50-over format.

Warne died in March this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest while on vacation in Thailand. He was 52.

Muralitharan is currently taking part in the Legends League Cricket tournament.

He appeared for World Giants against India Maharaja in a charity match before the start of the competition.

The India Maharajas emerged winners thanks to a five-wicket haul by pacer Pankaj Singh and fifties from Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava.