The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is on his way out as the president, with Roger Binny likely to be his successor. Though reports claim that Ganguly wanted to continue as the chief of the board, he reportedly didn't get the backing he wanted from other members. An official statement on the matter and his impending exit as the BCCI president is yet to come but Ganguly has confirmed that he will 'move on to something else'.

Speaking at a Bandhan Bank event, Ganguly said confirmed that he has been an administrator for a long time and is now looking to move on to something else.

"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," he said at the event. "Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things. You can't be a player forever, you can't be an administrator forever. It's been great doing both"

"I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he further said.

Ganguly also opened up on his experience leading the Indian team as captain.

"It was six captains leading the team. I stood up for Rahul when he was almost dropped from the one day side. I took their suggestions in picking the team. These things don't go unnoticed in a team environment," he said.

"It's not just the runs I scored. People remember other things. It's what you do as a leader for them," said the outgoing BCCI chief.

Roger Binny is all but set to replace Ganguly at the helm. He has already filed his nomination papers and is likely to be elected unopposed. While Ganguly is on his way out as the BCCI president, Jay Shah will continue to remain the board's secretary. A few other changes in the BCCI are also expected to be made as the top brass undergoes a reshuffle.