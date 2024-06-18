It's been over a month since Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka caught the attention of everyone with his angry outburst at skipper KL Rahul. Goenka's angry outburst at Rahul was caught on camera as LSG were humiliated by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial match. It was the biggest loss in IPL history as SRH chased down a 166-run target in just 58 balls. With 62 balls remaining in the innings it is the most dominating win in IPL, in terms of balls to spare (100+ targets). As a result, Goenka was seen having a go at LSG skipper Rahul.

While the incident sparked mixed reviews from the fans and experts, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has shared his views on the incident recently.

Speaking on the incident which took place on May 9, Pant said while he has no clue what transpired between Goenka and Rahul, the DC skipper insisted that such exchanges are very common whenever a team incurs a heavy loss.

On a lighter note, Pant revealed that even he finds himself on the receiving end of such exchanges, but deals with it in his own way.

"I actually didn't understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I'm not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I'm not sure. I didn't see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I'm also stubborn," Pant said on 'Aap ki Adalat' on India TV.

In 2021, Goenka had bid over Rs 7000 crore to buy LSG franchise in IPL. According to several reports, Goenka will pay BCCI a franchise of Rs 7090 crore over 10 years. With him ready to shell out such a large amount of money, the attachment that Goenka has with the team is very apparent. His franchise has done well too in the past, reaching the playoffs in its first two years under KL Rahul's captaincy.

This year, however, finished outside the top four. LSG had gone through a huge change in the management team as Justin Langer replaced Andy Flower, who joined RCB, as head coach of the franchise.