Former India captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Thursday tweeted a video of a TV broadcast of the first England vs New Zealand Test at Lord's, in which England paceman James Anderson can be seen picking up the wicket of New Zealand opener Will Young. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's decision to bat first has backfired as Anderson quickly added a second wicket to his name to leave the visitors at 2/2 at cricket's proverbial home, the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Ganguly captioned the tweet, "How fresh this is . Red ball swinging start of a test match ,nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test .@bcci@ECB"

The former India captain has an emotional relationship with the Lord's as it was here in 1996 that he made his Test debut and went on to score a century. It was a grand comeback to international cricket for Ganguly, who was left out of the Indian team after the tour of Australia in 1992.

The Test series between England and New Zealand is a fresh start for the Three Lions under new captain Be Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.

England are due to face India in a rescheduled Test in July, with the Indian team leading the series 2-1.