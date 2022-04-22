Dinesh Karthik is enjoying a great run of form with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the right-handed batter has so far scored 210 runs in seven games with his highest score being 66 not out against Delhi Capitals and this knock had come when RCB were in a tough spot. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Karthik has a strong chance of making it to the T20 World Cup squad, but he admitted that the wicketkeeper-batter will find it tough to make it to the playing XI.

The T20 World Cup this year will be played in Australia. In the tournament held last year, Team India had failed it to make it to the semi-finals as the side faced losses against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"Well, the way he is playing, he has an absolute chance. Why not? He is in form, with the amount of cricket that is being played these days, you never know when there could be an injury to anyone. The way he is playing now, India need a finisher and he could make it to the side. Of course, Rishabh Pant would be your first wicketkeeper but, on the tour, you may need three. With COVID, you might need three keeps. He definitely has a big big chance, he is banging on that door, he is just waiting to kick it open," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'Run-Order'.

"Are we talking of 11 here or a squad of 16? Then let me say, he won't make it to 11, but he will be in the 15. I am looking at Australia, the kind of conditions, the pitches that are there and the shots he has -- the cut and the pull," he further stated.

When asked on how much weightage he will give to the current form, Shastri said: "I'll go with current form and I'll go with the conditions where we will be playing. The kind of shots that can be played, experience coming into play, and the fitness of the player. Dinesh Karthik is as fit as anyone around."

"No question about that. You know what Rishabh Pant has done in those conditions. He is another player who loves those conditions, has the game that suits those conditions. Hardik Pandya another player who suits those conditions, has done well there. But you need that sixth bowling option, you cannot go to Australia with five. If someone pulls up during a game, you had it."