From leading Indian team to registering most runs in women's international cricket, Mithali Raj needs no introduction. To celebrate her legacy, Mithali's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' was released in theatres on Friday. Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is seen playing Mithali on screen, and the movie has received positive reviews from the viewers. Sharing his views on the biopic, Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message for Mithali, also highlighting the challenges that women face in the field of sports.

"This film not only brings out Mithali's amazing journey but also glorifies the challenging and heartwarming story of Women in sport. @M_Raj03," Kaif tweeted.

Mithali also took to social media and shared an "emotional" post, and praised Taapsee Pannu for portraying her character on screen exceptionally.

"Reminiscing my life journey through #ShabaashMithu has been an emotional ride for me and the way @taapsee has played the role is beyond exceptional!" Mithali tweeted.

Mithali had announced her retirement from international cricket last month, calling time on a career that has spanned 23 years.

Mithali retires as the leading run getter in women's ODIs, having represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.

She had captained India in the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand, where India failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mithali also had 89 wins in 155 matches as captain - the most by any player in women's ODIs.

She also holds the record for most matches captained in ICC Women's Cricket World Cups. She led India in 28 matches.