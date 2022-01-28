With the ODI World Cup scheduled next year, India will be keen to get the best squad ready for the quadrennial event that will be played on home turf. The Rohit Sharma-led and Rahul Dravid-coached Indian team will be keen to put together a strong pacer attack, among other things for the showpiece tournament. Having lost all matches in the recently three-match ODI series in South Africa, the pace attack and the batting middle-order will be among the Indian team's key concerns.

According to veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Prasidh Krishna is a pacer who "will definitely pick you a couple of wickets consistently".

"About Prasidh, he is a lovely guy but he has a bit of a free spirit to his bowling. He has his own mind; he is a bit like (Ravichandran) Ashwin if I might say. He has his own mind, own ways to think. That sometimes gets the best of batsmen out but sometimes also makes him go for runs," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"He is one of those guys who won't bowl you 10 (overs)-40 (runs) but he will definitely give you 10 (overs)-70 (runs)-2/3 wickets. He is a wicket-taker but he goes for runs because he tries for a wicket a lot. He is an attacking bowler. In many ways, he thinks on his own. That's why he is such a good death bowler - because he is not scared of getting hit. He is somebody who is very good at reacting. If somebody moves around the crease, steps out, it's not very easy to play him if you do those kind of things," Karthik added.

"That's why he is such a good death bowler whenever he has come. The new ball is probably his lesser strength; he is a better bowler at death. But what you will see out of him is, the new ball if he gets to move, he is a terrific bowler there as well. He is somebody who I believe will definitely pick you a couple of wickets consistently without a doubt because of his bounce, because of the way he tries to get a wicket and his mindset."