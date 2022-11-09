Pakistan continued their dream run in the ICC T20 World Cup as they comprehensively outclassed New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semifinal to enter the final of the event for the first time since winning it in 2009. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck fifties after the pacers bowled with a lot of guile to restrict the Kiwis to a total of 152 runs, to guide Pakistan to the summit clash. It had all looked very gloomy for the 'Men in Green'a few days back after they had lost back-to-back matches against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage. But South Africa's calamitous defeat to Netherlands opened the door for Pakistan and they qualified for the semis after beating Bangladesh and are now on a 4-match winning streak.

Speaking about the win and what their opponents in the final, India or England, should worry about, team mentor and former Australia legend Matthew Hayden said that he feels the best is yet to come from the players.

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final). Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit," Hayden said.

Pakistan lost to India in the final of the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007. They beat Sri Lanka to win the tournament in 2009 and have since lost in the semis in 2010, 2012 and 2021.