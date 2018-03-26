Hasin Jahan Wants To Meet Accident Victim Husband Mohammed Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan wants to meet her cricketer husband after the former met with an accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi. Shami suffered a minor injury on his forehead after his car collided with a truck on March 24. "My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband," Jahan told reporters here this evening. Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including an attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code after Jahan's complaint to the police of domestic violence and infidelity against him.