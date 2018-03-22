"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract

In a major reprieve for the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday cleared him of all the corruption charges levelled against him. The decision of including Shami in the central contract (Grade B) was taken after ACU head Neeraj Kumar exonerated him of the match-fixing charges. Shami was excluded from the list of central contracts after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs a day ahead of the announcements. Rejoicing Shami's inclusion in the central contract, the Indian pacer's fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages.