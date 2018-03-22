 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract

Updated: 22 March 2018 20:47 IST

Mohammed Shami's fan took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian pacer on getting his contract back.

"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract
BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) cleared Mohammed Shami of all the corruption charges. © AFP

In a major reprieve for the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday cleared him of all the corruption charges levelled against him. The decision of including Shami in the central contract (Grade B) was taken after ACU head Neeraj Kumar exonerated him of the match-fixing charges. Shami was excluded from the list of central contracts after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs a day ahead of the announcements. Rejoicing Shami's inclusion in the central contract, the Indian pacer's fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," COA stated in a media release.

The media release further added, "Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter."

"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade 'B' annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the statement added.

Earlier, Shami had blamed "a third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife. Shami said this was not a work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe due to the greed of money.

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket BCCI
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit cleared Shami of all the corruption charges
  • BCCI offered a Grade 'B' annual retainership contract to Shami
  • Shami's fans took to twitter to congratulate the Indian pacer
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami, Facing Assault Charge, Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations By BCCI
Mohammed Shami, Facing Assault Charge, Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations By BCCI
Mohammed Shami Blames Third Party For Domestic Row
Mohammed Shami Blames Third Party For Domestic Row
BCCI Anti-Graft Officials Speak to Mohammed Shami
BCCI Anti-Graft Officials Speak to Mohammed Shami's Wife on His Match-Fixing Link
Mohammed Shami Dismisses Match-Fixing Allegations, Says Plan Hatched To Defame Him
Mohammed Shami Dismisses Match-Fixing Allegations, Says Plan Hatched To Defame Him
No Decision On Mohammed Shami
No Decision On Mohammed Shami's IPL Participation Till Anti Corruption Unit Files Report, Says BCCI Acting President CK Khanna
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.