England skipper and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane played cricket at Lord's ahead of the London Spirit vs Manchester Originals match at the ongoing The Hundred tournament on Monday. Kane, along with his Spurs teammate Matt Doherty, was seen boasting his batting prowess during a six-hitting challenge at the iconic cricket venue. The Hundred shared a video of the action in which Kane could be seen hitting big shots off friendly full tosses. Kane was also seen doing the commentary with former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Watch: Harry Kane tries to smash sixes at Lord's

Talking about the match, London Spirit defeated Manchester Originals by 52 runs, Batting first, the Eoin Morgan-led side posted 160 for 6 in 100 balls. Zak Crawley scored 41 off 34, while Morgan hit a 37 off 26. Kieron Pollard's quickfire cameo of 34 not out off 11 balls also helped the team's cause. In the bowling department, Paul Walter returned figures of 2 for 18.

In reply, Manchester Originals were bundled out for 108 runs as Jordan Thompson picked 4 for 21 and Mason Crane returned 2 for 21.

It is worth noting that the match on Monday also saw Pollard achieving the landmark of playing 600 T20 games. The likes of Dwayne Bravo (543 matches), Shoaib Malik (472), Chris Gayle (463) and Ravi Bopara (426) follow Pollard.

On the other hand, Kane's Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur started its Premier League 2022-23 campaign on a winning note by overwhelming Southampton 4-1. The side plays London rivals Chelsea next on August 14.