England cricket team batter Harry Brook shattered Virat Kohli's record to achieve a sensational feat during the fifth ODI encounter against Australia on Sunday. Brook, who was appointed captain for the ODI series in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, has been enjoying a brilliant run of form. The youngster slammed his maiden century in the third ODI to guide his team to victory and he followed it up with a gritty half-century. On Sunday, he slammed 72 off just 57 deliveries to take his tally of runs in the series to 312. That is now the highest runs scored by a captain in a bilateral series against Australia as Brook broke the record that Kohli achieved back in 2019. Ex-India captain MS Dhoni holds the third position in the list with 285 runs that he scored against Australia in 2009.

Travis Head produced his best bowling figures in one-day internationals as Australia fought back to dismiss England for 309 in the series decider at Bristol on Sunday following a hundred by Ben Duckett.

With the five-match contest level at 2-2, England were set for a huge total at 202-2 in the 25th over as Duckett (107) and skipper Harry Brook (72) targeted the short straight boundaries during a century stand.

But slow bowling proved England's undoing as they lost their last eight wickets for 107 runs.

Part-time spinner Head took 4-28, with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis completing a fine stumping and holding two good catches up to the stumps.

But Adil Rashid (36) struck successive boundaries off ODI debutant left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly to take England past 300 before he was last man out when caught in the deep off Head.

England are looking to complete a comeback series victory against the world champions after falling 2-0 behind.

Brook's maiden ODI and match-winning century at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday helped reduce the deficit to 2-1 before the 25-year-old Yorkshireman made 87 as the hosts levelled things up with a colossal 186-run success at Lord's on Friday.

Australia captain Steven Smith, leading the side after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out by soreness, won the toss only for Phil Salt to drive the first ball of the match, from Mitchell Starc for four.

Salt was also severe on Aaron Hardie -- one of three changes from the Australia side who played at Lord's -- as he struck the paceman's first two deliveries for six.

Hardie, however, ended Salt's rapid 27-ball 45 when a drive over point was well caught by Marnus Labuschagne.

Hardie then bowled Will Jacks for a duck with an excellent off-cutter.

Brook audaciously scooped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for four.

And when usually accurate leg-spinner Adam Zampa twice dropped short in three balls, Brook pulled and slog-swept sixes over midwicket.

Duckett, who made 63 at Lord's, completed a 45-ball fifty before Brook reached the landmark in just 39 balls when he drove Hardie over long-on for six.

Brook then struck Zampa, who took an expensive 2-74 in 10 overs, for successive sixes at the start of the 25th over, a superb straight drive followed by a sweep off a full toss.

But Zampa, holding his nerve, deceived Brook four balls later with a slower, flighted delivery that the batsman miscued low to Glenn Maxwell at long-off.

It was the start of a slump that resulted in three wickets lost for 14 runs, with Liam Livingstone, who made a stunning 62 not out at Lord's, caught behind for a duck off Zampa's leg-break on a pitch taking turn.

Left-hander Duckett, out for 95 in the series opener at Trent Bridge, then completed his second career ODI hundred -- both made at Bristol -- in 86 balls including 13 fours and a six.

But a ball after driving Head for six, he didn't get to the pitch and holed out in the deep.

(With AFP inputs)