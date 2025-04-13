Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the ICC men's cricket committee and his longtime national teammate VVS Laxman too has been picked again as one the panel members, the game's global governing body said on Sunday. Ganguly, who led the Indian team with distinction for five years from 2000 to 2005, was first appointed as the committee's chair in 2021. Ganguly, 52, had replaced compatriot Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a maximum of three, three-year terms.

Besides Ganguly and Laxman, former Afghanistan player Hamid Hassan, West Indies batting great Desmond Haynes, South Africa's Test and ODI skipper Temba Bavuma, and ex-England batter Jonathan Trott were appointed to the committee.

The new ICC women's cricket committee comprises former New Zealand off-spinner Catherine Campbell as its chairperson with former Australian player and Avril Fahey and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki as the other members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)