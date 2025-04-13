It was yet another disappointing outing for Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for 18 during the IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Rohit has scored just 56 runs in 5 matches till now and his batting has been criticised heavily by both fans as well as experts. During the match against DC, Rohit looked in good touch with 2 fours and a six. However, he missed a delivery from Vipraj Nigam that crashed into his pads. While the on-field umpire was not convinced, DC skipper Axar Patel went for a review and the third umpire reversed the decision to hand them a huge breakthrough.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in match 29 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. DC, the table toppers, are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and are now playing their first game of the competition in New Delhi.

Kudos to Rohit Sharma on finally equalling Pat Cummins' runs tally this season pic.twitter.com/eFZgMNjX49 — Raj (@hxns1anda) April 13, 2025

After winning the toss, DC skipper Axar Patel, while receiving a roaring applause from the home crowd, said Faf du Plessis is injured and that the side will decide on their choice of the impact player during the game. Du Plessis, DC's vice-captain, had previously missed the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being deemed unfit for taking part in that game.

Rohit Sharma dismissed for 18 in 12 balls. pic.twitter.com/Nxg9qiDL8U — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2025

“We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six,” he said.

Hardik Pandya, skipper of ninth-ranked MI, said his playing eleven is unchanged. “Conversations are about where we are making mistakes. There's no lack of experience in this group. We're not far from having a good game. We're trying not to hit the panic button. Panicking doesn't help. We don't have much margin of error, hope everything comes good tonight.”

Sunday's game will be played on the centre pitch at the venue, with the square boundaries being at 60m and 66m respectively, while down the ground boundary stands at 72m. Murali Kartik and Danny Morrison, during the pitch report, mentioned the pitch has lots of visible cracks, which meant it may not play like the flat nature seen during last year's games.

(With IANS inputs)