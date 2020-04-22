The coronavirus lockdown, apart from confining people inside their houses, has also provided them with plenty of free time which they are utilising in their way. While some are making the most of it, spending quality time with their loved ones, others are devoting time to their hobbies . Senior Indian woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday, posted a magic trick video on Instagram, leaving her fans puzzled. The video shows Harmanpreet standing in front of a mirror, holding a glass with a ball in it. She then throws the ball towards the mirror and to the naked eye it appears as if her mirror reflection on the other side has collected the ball in her glass.

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all," Harmanpreet Kaur captioned her magic video.

The video became an instant hit among her followers, with many of them asking her to reveal how did she manage to do it.

Harmanpreet is not the first Indian cricketer to shock her fans with her magic trick. In fact, last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had tweeted a card-trick video, featuring middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.

"Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ!" the BCCI had captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Harmanpreet Kaur urged her followers to "work together" in order to preserve our environment and Mother Earth on the occasion of World Earth Day 2020,

"We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020 #worldearthday2020," she wrote on Twitter.