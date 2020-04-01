Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Mayank Agarwal Showcases Culinary Skills, Prepares "One Awesome Dish"

Updated: 01 April 2020 19:30 IST

With plenty of free time on his hand, Mayank Agarwal is living his hobby to the fullest, experimenting with different dishes.

Watch: Mayank Agarwal Showcases Culinary Skills, Prepares "One Awesome Dish"
Mayank Agarwal cooked "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa". © Twitter

Mayank Agarwal, like most people, is confined inside his house as the country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of novel coronavirus. Agarwal, who has cemented his place in the Indian Test team, seems to be enjoying spending time in self-isolation at home. While fans know him for top his batting skills, very few are aware of his "awesome" culinary skills. With plenty of free time on his hand, the 29-year-old opener is living his hobby to the fullest, experimenting with different dishes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a video where he can be seen cooking "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa". "Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal. What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish," BCCI tweeted, sharing the video link.

Here is the video:

Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test in December 2018 and had an immediate impact, scoring 76 and 42 in his first two innings. After that, he has never looked back and since then has gone on to become one of the key members of the Test team.  

He followed up his impressive start in to his first full season as an international cricketer with consistent big scores. Once set, Agarwal is famous for scoring big hundreds and it was evident last year when he ended up scoring two double centuries -- one each against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has put a break on all major sporting events around the world and cricket is not a exception either. 

India's bilateral One-day International series was called-off mid-way last month after the sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases in the country forced the government to enforce strict measures to curb the menace. 

Not just the international cricket, domestic cricket tournaments have also faced the brunt as the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start on March 29 has been postponed till at least April 15.

To help the country fight the ongoing health crisis, the BCCI has come forward and donated Rs 51 crore to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Cricket BCCI
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI shared a video of Mayank Agarwal showcasing culinary skills
  • Agarwal cooked "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa"
  • Mayank Agarwal is a regular part of Indian Test team
Related Articles
Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home
Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar Give Fans Fitness Goals From Home
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
"Toss Turned Out To Be Very Important": Virat Kohli After Indias 10-Wicket Loss
"Toss Turned Out To Be Very Important": Virat Kohli After India's 10-Wicket Loss
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
NZ vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says India Not In A Stage To "Look Very Far", Need To Play Session By Session
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.