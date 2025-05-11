Fallen German giants Hamburg won automatic promotion to the Bundesliga after a seven-year absence with a 6-1 home thumping of lowly Ulm on Saturday. As the full-time whistle went, fans in the 57,000-strong Volksparkstadion stormed the pitch to celebrate with the players. One of only three German clubs to win the European Cup, the precursor to the Champions League, and a six-time league champion, Hamburg were relegated for the first time in their history in 2018. Coming into the game needing a victory to guarantee promotion, Hamburg fell behind after seven minutes when Ulm's Tom Gaal scored, but hit back three minutes later through Ludovit Reis.

After Ulm missed a 36th-minute penalty, Hamburg calmed their nerves with two quick goals before half-time through Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer and Davie Selke.

Ulm conceded an own goal from Philipp Strompf early in the second half before Koenigsdoerffer added another. Daniel Elfadli scored with four minutes remaining to put Hamburg on course for the top flight after 2,555 days.

Despite resources which dwarf many top-flight teams, Hamburg were unable to return to the top division, finishing fourth three times and third twice.

The return was piloted by rookie coach Merlin Polzin, 34, who was born in the city and grew up as a Hamburg fan.

"We've suffered some really tough setbacks as a team, but we've always bounced back," Polzin said before the match.

"That gives me a very, very good feeling and confidence that we can make tonight a very special evening."

The victory took Hamburg one point clear of Cologne atop the Bundesliga 2 table. Cologne, relegated last season, need at least a point in their final match next week to join Hamburg in the top flight.

Also on Saturday, Holstein Kiel and Bochum were confirmed relegated from the top division.

Ulm's defeat seals their relegation to the third tier alongside Jahn Regensburg.

