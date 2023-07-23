Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to be handed a stringent penalty as well as demerit points over her rant, criticisng umpires' decisions in the ODI series against Bangladesh. As per multiple reports, Harmanpreet will have to pay 75 percent of her match fee as penalty and will also be given three demerit points. Harmanpreet upset over the nature of her dismissal, had even shattered her stumps after being dismissed during the third ODI. After the game, she openly criticising officials over their decisions in the post-match presentation ceremony.

After smashing her stumps following her dismissal, Harmanpreet had a heated exchange with umpire Tanvir Ahmed over her LBW dismissal. She then went on to launch a scathing attack at umpires in the presentation ceremony. But, things didn't end there.

The India skipper reportedly also passed some comments at the umpire right before the post-match photograph, prompting the Bangladesh skipper to take her team back to the dressing room.

"For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," Cricbuzz quoted an official as saying.

The report also added that a total of 4 demerit points will be handed to Harman for her act in the match.

In the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet lauded the Bangladesh team's performance with the bat but the "pathetic umpiring" left the Indian captain fuming.

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions by the umpires," she had said.

