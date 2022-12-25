After the successful conclusion of the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team is ready to kickstart a new assignment, squaring off against Sri Lanka in a bilateral series. The series against the islanders begins with a T20I assignment, the squad for which is yet to be announced. But, there already is speculation that the squad announcement could see Hardik Pandya being elevated to the role of T20I skipper. Fans feel even India's home broadcaster, Star Sports' promo of the T20I series has hinted towards the same.

Since the Indian cricket team's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022, questions have been raised over the team's captaincy in the shortest format. There are those who wonder if Hardik Pandya would be the ideal candidate to lead the team, taking over the baton from Rohit Sharma.

Promoting India's upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Star Sports captioned a video featuring the all-rounder: ".@hardikpandya7 is ready to kick-start the New Year with a bang against the Asian T20I Champions! #BelieveInBlue & get ready to witness some action from this new #TeamIndia under the Hardik 'Raj' Mastercard #INDvSL series | Starts Jan 3 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar."

.@hardikpandya7 is ready to kick-start the New Year with a bang against the Asian T20I Champions, !#BelieveInBlue & get ready to witness some action from this new #TeamIndia under the Hardik 'Raj'



Mastercard #INDvSL series | Starts Jan 3 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/LZNUGdpp03 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 25, 2022

Here are some reactions from fans:

So in new era bradcasters are announcing the captain — Harsh (@ryangoslingv) December 25, 2022

Kung fu pandya here to rule — sk boy (@sk78boy) December 25, 2022

Team announce ho gayi kya? — Prezz (@rus_vala) December 25, 2022

Is this indirect announcement hehe — SURBHI SHARMA (@Imsurbhis) December 25, 2022

Rohit era khtm kya — neeraj (@MSDfan_kLtiger) December 25, 2022

Earlier, a PTI report suggested that Hardik is likely to lead the Indian team in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. But, as per the report, the decision isn't being taken as part of a T20I restructuring in the team but the fact that Rohit is yet to fully recover from a thumb injury.

"The matter wasn't even on the Apex Council agenda and it wasn't discussed on the forum. Only the selection committee can take a call on captaincy," a BCCI official privy to development had told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, India's T20 structure could be totally revamped and all-rounder Hardik, who has shown his leadership acumen for the Gujarat Titans, is considered an ideal replacement.

With PTI inputs

