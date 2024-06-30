Former India batter Virender Sehwag has backed the team management's decision to appoint youngster Shubman Gill as captain for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Gill will lead an inexperienced squad against Zimbabwe in what could be the first series for the new Indian head coach. India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and a host of other senior players have been rested for the T20I tour. Sharing his views on Gill's appoitment as captain, Sehwag suggested that the youngster is the prime candidate to take up the mantle permanently whenever Rohit steps down.

"Shubman Gill is for the long haul. He's a player who plays all three formats. He's had a great last year. He was unlucky to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to me, it is the right decision to make him the captain. When Rohit Sharma leaves tomorrow, Shubman Gill will be his right replacement for captaincy," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The squad features just two players from the main squad for the T20 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. The rest of the squad who are part of T20 WC has been rested.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed who are in the reserves player list of the T20 World Cup touring party, also have been added to the squad.

Promising young players who have proven themselves in the Indian Premier League and domestic arena over the past 12 months have received multiple call-ups from India.

Aside from the familiar international names, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande received maiden call-ups on the back of their impressive IPL campaigns.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: duhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

