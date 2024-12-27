The International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft might have announced his verdict on the Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Melbourne but Australian media isn't. Kohli and Konsts had a heated clash in the middle, with the India star seemingly deliberately pushing the Aussie opener with his shoulder. The incident prompted plenty of backlash, both on the field and off it, with several former cricketers sharing their views on the topic. However, it seemed like the topic would be over after the match referee announced his verdict, but the Australian media wasn't happy seeing the India star only getting a 20 percent fine on the match fee and one demerit point.

Calls for Kohli to be handed at least one match suspension intensified after the incident went viral on social media. But, the match referee felt that one demerit point and a fine was a strong enough punishment. Australian media, however, crossed a line in calling Kohli a 'clown' and insulting him in Friday morning's papers.

'The West Australian' humiliated the former India captain by using the headline - 'Clown Kohli.' Kohli was also called a sook (crybaby or coward) over his act.

Australian media choose to use "Clown Kohli" instead of celebrating Sam Konstas debut. This is why Virat Kohli is brand in Australia. Reason to increase the number of sales of newspapers. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/B1ksAPfgI3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 26, 2024

Konstas' much-anticipated debut in Australia turned out to be one of the most entertaining in a long while. Not only did the 19-year-old make headlines by toying with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and scoring 34 of his 60 runs against him, but Virat also got involved in a heated exchange with the youngster after bumping into him, making a direct physical shoulder-to-shoulder contact. The 36-year-old was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and handed over one demerit point for this altercation.

Speaking to ANI about the altercation, BCCI president Roger Binny said, "I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important."

Following the game in the post-day presser, Konstas simply said that Virat accidentally bumped into him.

"I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me. But I think that is just cricket, just the tension," he said.

With ANI Inputs