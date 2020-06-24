Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a "carrom with my brothers" moment with his fans on Wednesday. "Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers," the Team India all-rounder captioned the picture on Instagram. Fans flooded Hardik Pandya's Instagram post with heart-warming messages, in which he can be seen playing carrom with his cricketer brother Krunal and two more men.

Cricket is on a halt across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Pandya is spending his time well in lockdown with his family and sharing frequent social media posts to keep his fans entertained.

On Monday, Pandya decided to try hands at "learning something new" in the kitchen. He took to Instagram to showcase his culinary skills as he took over the chef duties at the Pandya household and prepared cheese butter masala.

In one of the pictures Pandya shared, he can be seen wearing an apron, while the second picture showcased the final outcome of his culinary session.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," Hardik captioned the post.

A day earlier, Pandya was trying to impress his followers with his intense workout video. Hardik challenged his cricketer brother Krunal to do the same exercise.

Promoted

"Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers," Hardik Pandya captioned the video on Instagram.

While Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic posted flexed biceps emoji in the comments section, Bollywood actresses Saiyami Kher and Karishma Tanna were left stunned by the cricketer's "insane" exercise.