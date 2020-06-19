Hardik Pandya, much like most of the other cricketers, is on a forced break from the game due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hardik took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Natasa Stankovic. Hardik captioned the post "happiness in life" with a couple of heart emojis. Hardik's post grabbed the attention of Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi, she posted two heart emojis in the comments section. Natasa too reacted to the post with multiple emojis.

Faiz Fazal, left-handed batsman who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, wished the mother-to-be Natasa well.

"Lovely bro. Wishing u all and specially @natasastankovic__ the best oh health's," Faiz Fazal commented on the post.

On Thursday, Hardik posted an Instagram story where the all-rounder was seen holding bouquets for Natasa.

Natasa took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and wrote "you will forever be my always @hardikpandya93."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on January 1, 2020 via a social media post and since then the couple has been sharing cute videos and photos for their fans on social media platforms.

Recently, Hardik Pandya gave a sneak-peek into the couple's morning routine.

Hardik had shared a video on his Instagram story where he can be seen getting ready for a round of PUBG, while Natasa is doing her "morning stretching".

"My morning and her morning stretching," the Indian all-rounder is heard saying in the video.