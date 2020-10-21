Hardik Pandya posted a throwback picture with partner Natasa Stankovic on social media and captioned it with “world” and “heart” emojis. Natasa responded with a complementing throwback picture on her social media channels. “#tb to our Singapore trip,” she wrote in the caption. Hardik was quick to comment with a “heart” emoji. Hardik and Natasa have a son named Agastya who was born in July this year, and the Mumbai Indians and India cricketer is away from his family to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pandya recently recalled the time he had to leave his young family behind in India to leave for the UAE less than a month after his son was born.

“It's been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days before I left for the UAE with my child and Natasa,” Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

“It was one of the toughest things. I told Natasa as well (that) if it's going to pain this much (staying away from the family), I will make it worth it.

“From here on everything will be for Agastya and my family,” Hardik had said.

Natasa, too, has been active on social media and has shared pictures of herself with the toddler. The mum and son have been seen watching Mumbai's games on TV with the father calling them “my cheer squad”.

The 27-year-old is a lower-order batsman for Mumbai and has scored 164 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 160.78. Mumbai are placed second on the points table with 12 points from nine matches.