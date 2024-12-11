As the year 2024 nears its conclusion, we look back at the top sporting moments that defined the last 12 months. For India, the T20 World Cup triumph was unarguably the biggest highlight while the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the shortest format also became a big talking point. However, when it comes to the list of the most-searched sports persons on Google across the globe, neither Virat nor Rohit made the cut. The only member of India's T20 World Cup-winning team who made it to the top 10 was Hardik Pandya.

However, Hardik isn't the only Indian cricketer to be among the 10 most searched athletes across the globe. The other cricketer is Shashank Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Shashank's name in top 10 is quite surprising considering he still is an uncapped batter who only featured in the IPL for about 2 months. However, the manner in which he was bought by PBKS in the IPL 2024 auction arguably made him an internet sensation.

It is maintained that Shashank was bought by the Punjab Kings accidentally in the auction as the franchise thought of him to be 'another Shashank Singh'.

Here's a look at the 10 most searched athletes in 2024:

Imane Khelifna Mike Tyson Lamine Yamal Simone Biles Jake Paul Nico Williams Hardik Pandya Scottie Scheffler Shashank Singh Rodri

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was at the center of gender row in the Paris Olympic Games this year, takes the No. 1 spot. Even after the conclusion of the event, which saw Imane win a gold medal, the pugilist remained a big topic of discussion on the internet.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who recently fought with Jake Paul, grabbed the No. 2 spot, ahead of Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal.