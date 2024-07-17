As Gautam Gambhir begins his new role as the head coach of the Indian team, the first of the big shakeups seems to have taken place. Gambhir has reportedly advocated the name of Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hardik Pandya as Team India's full-time T20I captain. Gambhir and the selection committee is said to have held a chat with both Hardik and Suryakumar on Tuesday, explaining the situation about wanting a stable long-term option. While Hardik is the natural successor for Rohit, being Team India's vice-captain, his injury issues have had the selectors and the coach worried.

According to a report in the Times of India, the management wants stability going forward and this is one area where they don't have much confidence in Hardik.

"Hardik was the natural successor of Rohit Sharma since he has been the vice-captain. But the selection committee and Gambhir are leaning towards Surya. The argument is the uncertainty over Hardik's availability in every series that India plays. They want a stable captain going forward with the T20 World Cup in 2026," a BCCI source told the paper.

But, all is not over for Hardik yet. The report claims that the onus is on Hardik to reassure coach Gambhir and the selectors about his consistent availability. If he manages to do that, the T20I captaincy could still be his.

"The coach and selectors spoke to both players on Tuesday evening. The scenario had to be made clear. It will be up to Hardik to reassure the management about his availability. A final call will be taken in the selection meeting soon," the source explained.

Big KL Rahul Decision Awaits

The selectors have another big decision to make concerning India's ODI captain for the Sri Lanka series. With Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, KL Rahul's name is reportedly leading the race. But, Agarkar, Gambhir, and others could also contemplate handing Shubman Gill the captaincy for the series.

While Rahul has better captaincy experience, Gill offers a more long-term solution.