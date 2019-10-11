 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Hardik Pandya Turns 26, Gets Hilarious Birthday Wish From KL Rahul

Updated: 11 October 2019 13:37 IST

Hardik Pandya, who is recuperating in London after back surgery, celebrated his 26th birthday and was sent a funny wish by close friend and teammate KL Rahul.

Hardik Pandya Turns 26, Gets Hilarious Birthday Wish From KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are known to share a close bond © Instagram

Hardik Pandya celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday. KL Rahul, who is known to be very close to Pandya, wished him on Instagram with the hilarious caption "happy birthday you fool, always got your back. Happiness, love and some brain cells this year". Hardik's older brother and teammate, Krunal Pandya, also tweeted a loving message for him. "The greatest gift our parents ever gave me was you, little bro," he tweeted. "Happy birthday bhai ... Keep shining like only you can. Now and forever, we're in this together," he added.

Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation after successful lower back surgery in London. The birthday boy got a special visit from Nita Ambani, owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, who he represents. "Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration," the all-rounder wrote in an Instagram post.

After his successful surgery, Hardik Pandya had posted a video of his journey towards full recovery on Twitter.

"Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik Pandya had captioned his Twitter video.

Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya courted controversy with a birthday wish of his own. His cheeky tweet to former India pacer Zaheer Khan, in which he shared a video of him hitting Zaheer for a six, was met with criticism from fans. Users slammed Hardik Pandya for being "disrespectful" and showing no "class".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday
  • KL Rahul wished him "happiness, love and some brain cells this year"
  • His brother Krunal Pandya also wished Hardik on Twitter
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Thanks Nita Ambani For Visit, Says "Humbled By Your Gesture". See Pic
Hardik Pandya Thanks Nita Ambani For Visit, Says "Humbled By Your Gesture". See Pic
Zaheer Khan Comes Up With Epic Reply To Hardik Pandya
Zaheer Khan Comes Up With Epic Reply To Hardik Pandya's Distasteful Birthday Wish
Hardik Pandya Begins His Journey To Recovery After Lower Back Surgery. Watch
Hardik Pandya Begins His Journey To Recovery After Lower Back Surgery. Watch
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans
Hardik Pandya Faces Fans' Wrath For "Disrespectful" Birthday Wish For Zaheer Khan
Hardik Pandya Promises "To Be Back In No Time" After Undergoing Lower Back Surgery
Hardik Pandya Promises "To Be Back In No Time" After Undergoing Lower Back Surgery
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.