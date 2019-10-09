Zaheer Khan Comes Up With Epic Reply To Hardik Pandya's Distasteful Birthday Wish

Zaheer Khan responded to Hardik Pandya's birthday wish - severely criticised by many on Twitter as "disrespectful" - with a jibe that sent social media into a frenzy. On Monday, Hardik Pandya tweeted birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan, posting a video in which he can be seen hitting the pacer "out of the park". While Hardik Pandya's tweet angered fans , Zaheer Khan responded calmly, reminding the all-rounder of the next delivery he had faced in that match.

"Hahahaha....thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match," Zaheer Khan said in a tweet.

"Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here @ImZaheer," Pandya had tweeted earlier.

Hahahaha....thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match https://t.co/anhQdrUBN7 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 8, 2019

Recently, Pandya underwent a lower back surgery in the United Kingdom. He shared his journey towards full recovery via a video on Twitter.

Pandya had left for the UK to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

The all-rounder had aggravated his back injury during the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

"Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Pandya captioned the video on Twitter.

Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot pic.twitter.com/shjo78uyr9 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 8, 2019

Pandya was not part of the squad for the ongoing three-Test series against South Africa. He is also set to miss the T20I series against Bangladesh, which will be played in India, starting November 3.