Hardik Pandya Thanks Nita Ambani For Visit, Says "Humbled By Your Gesture". See Pic

Updated: 10 October 2019 17:40 IST

Hardik Pandya recently underwent surgery on his lower back in London and is presently recuperating there. He had a special guest in Nita Ambani.

Neeta Ambani visited Hardik Pandya in London and wished him a speedy recovery. © Instagram

Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation after successful lower back surgery in London. On Thursday, Hardik shared a picture on Instagram with Nita Ambani, owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. In his Instagram post, Hardik thanked her for visiting him in London and wishing him a speedy recovery. "Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration," the all-rounder wrote.

After his successful surgery, Hardik Pandya had posted a video of his journey towards full recovery on Twitter.

"Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik Pandya had captioned his Twitter video.

Hardik was not picked in the India squad for the ongoing three-Test series against South Africa. He is also set to miss the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh which will be played in India, starting November 3.

Nita Ambani was in London to address the Sports Business Summit. On Monday she shared a video showcasing the journey of Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who plays for her franchise in IPL.

"Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success. I would like to share with you the transformational journey of a young boy who was discovered by Mumbai Indians from a small time of India," Nita Ambani said, before the screen started displaying Bumrah's inspirational journey.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya recently underwent surgery on his lower back in London
  • Hardik Pandya is presently recuperating in London
  • Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani visited Hardik Pandya in London
