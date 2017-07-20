 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Yuvraj Singh With Throwback Photo

Updated: 20 July 2017 14:14 IST

Friends and former teammates, Bhajji posts old picture with Yuvraj on 'Throwback Thursday'.

Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Yuvraj Singh With Throwback Photo
Harbhajan Singh posted this picture with Yuvraj Singh © Instagram

India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh go back a long way. Considered two of the finest players to have worn the Indian cricket team jersey, the two have played together from their junior days in Punjab. Bhajji and Yuvi are also good friends off the field. Both are fun-loving and have similar personalities. This often reflects not just in their interactions with the press but also with each other on social media. An example of this was seen when Bhajji shared an old photo of Yuvraj and himself. "Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch?? @yuvisofficial," Bhajji captioned the Instagram post.

 

Oye ki dekh reha mere phone ch?? @yuvisofficial

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

Harbhajan, who celebrated his 37th birthday earlier in the month, is still fighting hard to win back his place in the Indian side.

Harbhajan last represented India in T20, in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, last year. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and has been instrumental in the team's success over the years.

Topics : Harbhajan Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are friends on and off the field
  • They've played together since their junior days
  • Harbhajan recently celebrated his 37th birthday
Related Articles
Guru Purnima: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Posts Old Photograph
Guru Purnima: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Posts Old Photograph
Harbhajan Singh Turns 37, Wishes Pour In
Harbhajan Singh Turns 37, Wishes Pour In
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh Applauds Indian Bowlers' Efforts vs South Africa
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh Applauds Indian Bowlers' Efforts vs South Africa
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.