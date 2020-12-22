Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of a slipper that had come undone at the straps apparently after "running a quick double in gully cricket" and cricket fans reacted to the post with their memories of gully cricket. "Chappal after running a quick double in gully cricket," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter and tagged his former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. "That's why we deal in boundaries only in gully cricket," one Twitter user reacted. Alternative uses of the chappal were also suggested. "The chappals in this state were once used as a bat for table tennis kind of games," suggested one user. Harbhajan deleted the tweet later.

Harbhajan, who is now active only in T20 cricket, had pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 for personal reasons. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2020.

The 40-year-old off-spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 One-day Internationals and 28 Twenty20 Internationals for India since his debut in 1998.

He has 417 Test wickets to his credit along with 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 in T20Is.

Harbhajan was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 Men's World Cup and he has also won the IPL four times - in 2013, 2015 and 2017 with Mumbai Indians and 2018 with Chennai Super Kings.

Harbhajan last played for India in the 2016 World T20 at home and since then has been practising his trade in the IPL.

He was picked by CSK in the 2018 auction and he has been with the franchise ever since.

