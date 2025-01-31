Annabel Sutherland etched her name into history on day two of the Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic venue. The young all-rounder played a masterful knock of 163 off 258 balls, guiding Australia to a commanding 422-5 at stumps, with a lead of 252 runs. Sutherland, who started the day on 24 not out, dominated the English bowling attack, dispatching 14 boundaries in an innings filled with elegant stroke play and resilience.

She reached the historic three-figure mark with a precise cut shot, a moment she described as a dream come true.

Speaking to Fox Cricket after her record-breaking innings, Sutherland expressed her delight at achieving this feat at her home ground.

“It's a pretty special place, especially as a Victorian. I'm stoked I could spend a bit of time out there, and we're in a really good position, which is nice. Growing up, there was no better place to be than the ‘G, watching the cricket, watching the footy – a few Grand Finals as a Cats fan, which is cool. To be out there in the middle, it's such a cool occasion for the whole group.”

Sutherland's knock was part of a 154-run partnership with Beth Mooney, who remained unbeaten on 98 at the close of play. Mooney's innings saw her surpass Karen Rolton as Australia's fourth-highest female international run-scorer.

While Australia's batters put on a dominant display, England's fielding woes played a significant role in their struggles. The visitors dropped nine catches, with wicketkeeper Amy Jones also missing a crucial stumping opportunity. Sutherland herself was dropped twice and survived the missed stumping, while Mooney was given three lifelines before reaching 19.

Former England captain Alex Hartley criticised the team's lackluster fielding, calling it their worst performance of the Ashes series.

“England's fielding has been under the pump throughout this Ashes series, and in Test cricket, it shows you've got to be switched on every single ball,” Hartley told TNT Cricket.

“A couple of really easy chances for England there, and they just weren't able to take them. Annabel Sutherland averages 418 when she gets past 28, and she's made England pay for those dropped catches.”

Australian captain Alyssa Healy contributed 34 runs before being trapped LBW, but her dismissal wasn't without controversy. Healy immediately reviewed the decision, with replays showing the ball wedged between bat and pad, making it difficult to determine if it had hit the bat first.

The third umpire took several minutes to review the footage before ultimately backing the on-field decision. Former Australian cricketer Alex Blackwell weighed in on the tough call, saying:

“It just looks to me there's small deviation into the pad. Even on the replay, you can see a small deviation. It is a tough one for the umpire.”

The Aussies built their huge first-innings lead without the involvement of Ellyse Perry, who left the field on day one with a hip injury. While Cricket Australia confirmed Perry was fit to bat if required, captain Healy admitted they were uncertain about her involvement.

“To be completely honest, we're still a little unsure about Pez,” Healy told Fox Cricket.

“What that does to our batting line-up, we're not sure. I think today we'll just look to solidify what we're doing and then probably assess as we go throughout the day as to if we do have a cheeky little bowl tonight. But I dare say we'll try and get as far in front as what we possibly can.”

With Australia firmly in control, the focus will now be on when Healy decides to declare. With Perry's injury and the massive first-innings lead, the hosts will look to put England under pressure and aim for an early breakthrough when they bowl.

