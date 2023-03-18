Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is currently taking part in the Legends League Cricket. Akhtar is part of the Asia Lions, led by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The ongoing season of the LLC is being played in Qatar with three teams -- Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Akhtar was seen having a healthy banter with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. In the video, Akhtar shared an incident from the Faislabad Test during India's tour of Pakistan in the 2005-06 season.

Akhtar reminisced Harbhajan's reaction after he hit him for two huge sixes during the first innings.

"Should I tell what happened in Faislabad?" Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh, who also hit Akhtar for a six during the same match, replied: "No, I did not misbehave. I hit you for a six and you got angry 'How can he hit me like that?'."

However, Akhtar responded by saying: "No. You misbehaved after I hit two sixes off your bowling."

"When he's losing the war of words, he starts using force," Harbhajan responded, as Akhtar jokingly hit him on his tummy.

Asia Lions will face the India Maharajas on Saturday. Both teams will square off against each other for the third time this season.

While Asia Lions had won the first game by nine runs, the India Maharajas hammered them by 10 wickets in the second game.

World Giants lead the points table with six points in four games. Asia Lions are second with four points from as many games while India Maharajas have won just one game so far.