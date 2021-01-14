Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter on Thursday to extend his wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Wishing you a very happy and blissful #MakarSankranti #Uttarayan#Bihu #Pongal #MAKARAVILAKKU," read the caption on the tweet by Sehwag. Ex-Team India players Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and VVS Laxman also took to social media to spread the cheer.

"Hope the festivities of Makar Sankranti and Pongal begin a fresh chapter of abundance and prosperity in everyone's lives. May the skies be filled with colorful kites Kite and the earth with great harvest Seedling! Wishing everyone good health & happiness #MakarSankranti #Pongal," read the tweet from Yuvraj.

Raina wished happiness and prosperity to all in his message, with the same conveyed by Laxman as well.

"May you harvest abundant happiness and prosperity this year. As the kites of hope soar up high, I wish you all a very Happy Pongal and Happy Makar Sakranti!," the former tweeted.

"Let this festive season bring endless happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family," read the tweet from Laxman.

Team India cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are other members of the cricket fraternity who have expressed their wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

"Wishing everyone a happy festival of harvest! Happy #MakarSankranti and #Pongal," stated Iyer.

"Iniya pongal nalvazhthukkal!! #Pongal2021," read Ashwin's tweet in Tamil.

The festival is being celebrated amongst the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for the ongoing four-match Test series. The final Test will be held in Brisbane.