Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman in a private ceremony. And on Tuesday, the couple gave a sneak peak into their nalangu/haldi ceremony. Maxwell's wife Vini shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple was dating for more than two years and had earlier announced their engagement via Instagram posts in February 2020. The duo got married last week in a private ceremony. On Tuesday, in the picture shared by Vini Raman on the social media platform, Maxwell can be seen wearing an ethnic kurta while Vini is donning a green and orange saree.

Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based pharmacist, and belongs to a Tamil family.

Maxwell will next be seen representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Maxwell was one of the three players to be retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB will play their first match on March 27 against the Punjab Kings. The franchise has already appointed Faf du Plessis as their captain. Maxwell will not be a part of Australia's upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.