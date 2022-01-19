Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis shared an unbeaten 132-run stand to power Melbourne Stars to 273/2 against Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League match. This is the third highest total in the history of T20 cricket and the highest ever in BBL by a big margin. Maxwell remained unbeaten on 154, which is now the highest individual score in BBL, breaking the previous record of 147* held by his teammate Marcus Stoinis, who himself was part of the carnage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday as he slammed an unbeaten 75 off just 31 deliveries.

The duo together hit 26 boundaries and 10 sixes as the Hurricanes bowlers were taken to the cleaners. It was a brutal attack launched by two of Australia's biggest power hitters.

This is great news for the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions as they will be hosting the next edition of the global event at home later this year.

Watch Videos of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis hitting big sixes in the BBL against Hobart Hurricanes

