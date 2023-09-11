Former India skipper MS Dhoni is having a gala time in the United States of America, where he went to watch the US Open 2023. The legendary wicketkeeper witnessed the Men's Singles quarter-final match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev on Thursday. Apart from a brilliant vacation, Dhoni is also enjoying a large fan following in the US. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is one of the most loved cricketers in the world and his fans never fail to showcase their love for him.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhoni was seen interacting with some of his fans giving autographs, and clicking pictures with them in the US. The netizens were left utterly impressed by the humbleness and down-to-earth attitude of Dhoni. In the video, Dhoni could be seen asking the fan for chocolates after giving him an autograph.

MS Dhoni signing autographs for fans in the USA.



- MSD, an icon.....!!! pic.twitter.com/pQhkgDyFTb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023

Earlier on Friday, the Chennai Super Kings skipper was seen playing golf with what seemed to be former US President Donald Trump. The pictures of the two surfaced online and took social media by storm. It has been reported that Dhoni was given an invite for a game of golf by Trump himself.

Dhoni, who used to be a football goalkeeper before making it big as a professional in cricket, tried his hand at golf.

The picture was first posted by Hitesh Sanghvi, an entrepreneur based in Dubai, who is also considered a friend of Dhoni. In fact, when Dhoni had gone to watch the Alcaraz vs Zverev quarter-final in the US Open, Sanghvi had given him company.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thankyou mr president for hosting us," Sanghvi wrote on Instagram as he shared the picture.

The Dhoni fever has truly gripped the United States of America, with videos of his adventures in the country going viral. While it would be a while before fans get to see Dhoni back in cricketing action, it is truly fascinating to see him enthralling fans with his appearances in different setups.