No Chance For Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj: Report Makes Big Claims On India Squad vs England In T20Is

Indian cricket team's first assignment after the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be the five-T20I series against England, starting on January 22. It will be followed by an ODI series, which is being seen as the perfect dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy. The elite ICC event will start on February 19. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the squad for the Champions Trophy may take some time to be announced.

The report further added that the T20 squad, which may be announced over the weekend, may not have any surprise exclusions or inclusions. It will mostly have stars who played against Bangladesh and South Africa. Players like Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj who were part of the hectic Australia Tour will not be included, said the report.

In their absence, Arshdeep Singh will be the leader of the pace attack. The report further said that bowler is likely to be picked for the ODIs too. Also, while veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out of the India team since the 2023 ODI World Cup, may miss the T20Is series, there is a strong chance he will be included in the ODI squad and the Champions Trophy.

The report said that Shami has either got the clearance from the Sports Science wing of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru or is expected to get it. Shami has been featuring for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made headlines with a superb show in Melbourne against Australia, may not be picked for the ODI series but is likely to be picked for the T20Is against England. Washington Sundar and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to be part of the ODIs.