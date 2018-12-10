Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni's Selection Policy In 2012 CB Series

Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket last week, had criticised former India captain MS Dhoni's selection policy in the 2012 CB series on Saturday. And this move has backfired for the former Indian opener. People on Twitter, precisely Dhoni fans, aren't willing to take Gambhir's words in their stride. Gambhir had revealed that Dhoni had considered the idea of not playing him, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar together in the final XI to give youngsters a chance ahead of the 2015 World Cup. In the same interview with India Today, Gambhir revealed how it was a "massive shock" to know that the team for the 2015 World Cup was being selected in 2012.

Here's how people slammed Gambhir for his remarks on Dhoni.

Hmm that is why even you have good skills you didn't play more as you were just trying to hijack captaincy from ms

Most imp thing is that how you keep your ambitions aside but gg has failed to show faith towards indian captain....

If dhoni is not a leader then no one is there https://t.co/fUfODPnSBh — Prakash Jha (@Prakash61682180) December 9, 2018

I honestly wish good for you post retirement but common man stop being such a big hypocrite, you say Dhoni is the best captain you have ever played under in an interview and than in the next interview you give out such statementshttps://t.co/j7GrbyaxR0 — * P * (@pree042) December 9, 2018

Even if Dhoni made changes in 2012 series. It paid of as India lifted Champions Trophy in 2013. I have a lot of respect for you Gambhir. Don't make it go away like this. https://t.co/JNquJvT8E6 — Abbas Haider (@abbas_haiderr) December 9, 2018

Gambhir has been great player for India . I don't mean to Disrespect whatever he has done for the country . His contribution is immensely valuable , But this is blaming Dhoni for not doing anything particularly wrong . — Doctor Phd (@iDoctorPhd) December 9, 2018

Gambhir phir se Dhoni ke piche pad gaya. Dhoni's decision was absolutely right . If you cant digest a Long term decision that's your problem . IPL se captaincy experts ban jate hai Saab . — Doctor Phd (@iDoctorPhd) December 9, 2018

LMAO How these Gambhir , Harbhajan , Yuvi trio still being salty about Dhoni ????https://t.co/zjUJIvYSH8 — ????? ??N?? (@SRKrider1) December 9, 2018

Totally with Dhoni here. He saw the downfall coming from a long distance and put the foot on the pedal exactly at the right time in 2013.



If not for his massive call, Shikhar Dhawan would have been lost somewhere in domestic circuit. https://t.co/kxCuBj840S — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) December 9, 2018

Year 2050, Rainy Season:



Gautam Gambhir :



''All these rains are because of Dhoni. He was not as honest as me towards the nature & nature got angry and taking revenge back on us. This is a massive shock to me. Dhoni shouldn't have done this" — Vidyadhar (@Vidyadhar_R) December 9, 2018

Gautam Gambhir claims to be an 'honest' man but he chose to criticize MS Dhoni, selectors etc after his retirement. So, he certainly wasn't honest to them all these years — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) December 9, 2018

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, had said, "In the 2012 Tri-series in Australia, Dhoni declared that he can't play all three (Gambhir, Sachin and Sehwag) of us together as he was looking ahead at the 2015 World Cup. It was a massive shock, I think it would have been a massive shock for any cricketer. I have not heard anyone be told in 2012 that they would never be a part of the 2015 World Cup. I always had the impression that if you keep scoring runs, age is a just a number."

"First you decided that you won't play the three of us together, then you decided that you are going to play the three of us together. Either the original decision was wrong, or the second decision was wrong. He took that decision as a captain and it was a shock to all three of us," Gambhir added.

In the 2012 CB series, India won just three matches out of eight with one finishing in a tie. Dhoni's team failed to reach the best of three final, which was contested by Australia and Sri Lanka with the hosts winning the first and third final.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the series for India with Gambhir close on his heels. The left-hander scored a total of 308 runs in seven matches at an average of 44 while Kohli scored 373 runs in eight matches.

Sehwag, who played just five matches in the series, had a torrid time with the bat, managing a total of just 65 runs at a dismal average of 13. Tendulkar played seven matches and scored 143 runs at an average of 20.42.