Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi found himself on the receiving end of a lot of trolling from a section of Virat Kohli fans who confused him with Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan. Arshad Khan dismissed Virat cheaply during the IPL 2025 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday. Following the dismissal, Arshad Warsi's comment section on social media platform Instagram was flooded with messages from Virat fans. "Kohli ko out kyun kiya," one fan commented on Warsi's latest Instagram post, which also featured fellow Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Comment Section of Arshad Warsi

This fanbase is doomed fr. pic.twitter.com/ZHZfxOfbXX — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) April 2, 2025

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans produced an excellent all-round show to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

Set a target of 170, GT completed the chase with as many as 13 balls to spare.

The swashbuckling Jos Buttler top-scored for GT with an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, while opener Sai Sudharsan struck a 36-ball 49 as the two added 75 runs for the second wicket to put the visitors on course for their second victory in three matches.

Sherfane Rutherford remained not out on 30 off 18.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the powerplay before RCB recovered to post 169 for eight after being sent into bat.

The GT pace trio of Siraj (3/19), Arshad Khan (1/17) and Ishant Sharma (1/27) got rid of the RCB top order in the first seven overs to reduce the hosts to 42 for four.

Liam Livingstone (54), who scored a scintillating fifty, and Jitesh Sharma (33) stitched a 52-run partnership to steady the ship.

