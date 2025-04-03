Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Faheem Ashraf did not mince his words in the post-match press conference following a heavy defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI encounter. Pakistan were completely outplayed by the hosts as they slumped to a 84-run loss, handing New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan were reduced to 32/5 during their run chase and although Faheem slammed 73 off 80 deliveries, it was not enough to clinch the match for his side. After the match, Faheem urged the players to support each other and said that they cannot just concentrate on individual goals.

“Look, each and every one of us is trying to make the team win. In my opinion, when you focus only on your personal game, or if I come in, do my part, and step aside, that's not how it works,” said Faheem.

“As a team, we need to back each other rather than just focusing on individual performances and then stepping aside. As long as you are playing cricket, it is not difficult to win. Everyone is trying to go with the same mindset. It has also happened in the past. So, I say that is not that difficult, if you keep playing good cricket then you will definitely win," the Pakistan cricket team star added.

Coming to the match, Mitch Hay's rollicking 99 not out backed by some feisty seam bowling steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan.

New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over in Hamilton in the second of three one-day internationals.

Hay's lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best ODI knock, which included blasting 22 off the final over by Mohammad Wasim.

(With AFP inputs)