Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: India Head Coach To Clarify Hardik Pandya's Future
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: As the head coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir speaks to media in Mumbai, with chief select Ajit Agarkar beside him.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Addressing his first media conference as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir has a tough task ahead of him, as he finds himself in the middle of a tricky transition. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja deciding to retire from T20 Internationals after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Gambhir has had to take some tough captaincy calls. Suryakumar Yadav's promotion as the skipper in the shortest format, ahead of the 'natural successor' Hardik Pandya, is the biggest burning topic in Indian cricket at the moment. Gambhir is expected to explain the decision and clarify a number of other topics, such as Shubman Gill's promotion as white-ball vice-captain as well as Ravindra Jadeja's ODI snub.
Here are the live updates from Gautam Gambhir's press conference as Team India head coach from Mumbai:
- 09:31 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Is Shubman Gill A Certainty In T20Is?
The fact that Shubman Gill has been named Team India’s vice-captain in T20Is, many wonder if he is a certain pick in T20Is. Gill wasn’t in the best of form in the shortest format over the last year or so. With Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad also vying for the opening spot, should Gill have been given the role of Suryakumar’s deputy?
- 09:11 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: What Next For Ravindra Jadeja?
India’s premier spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finds himself in an uncharted territory, with little awareness about what holds for him in the future. Jadeja wasn’t picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar making the cut. What does that mean for Jadeja’s ODI future?
- 09:03 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Why Shubman Gill As White-Ball Vice-Captain?Shubman Gill didn't even make India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, yet has been named the vice-captain for the shortest format, with Suryakumar Yadav the skipper. Gill isn't someone who has shone the brightest as an opening batter in the shortest format over the last year or so. He only took over the captaincy responsibility at Gujarat Titans, his India Premier League side, this year, and didn't impress many with his leadership attributes. Gill was also made Team India's vice-captain for ODIs against Sri Lanka. Expect Gambhir to explain this decision of his and the selectors'.
- 08:52 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Hardik’s T20I Captaincy Snub Biggest Talking Point
As soon as Gautam Gambhir sits on the hot seat in the press conference, the first question expected to fly towards him is the decision to snub Hardik Pandya as the captain of the T20I side. With Hardik being Team India’s designated vice-captain under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, he was the natural successor. But, it all changed as Gambhir took charge.
- 08:41 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India Head Coach In SpotlightHello and welcome to our live coverage of Gautam Gambhir's press conference from Mumbai. The India head coach speaks to reporters for the first time since taking over the job, with the BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar beside him. Expect some gruelling questions to be answered today.