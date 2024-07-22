India head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar addressed a joint press conference ahead of the team's departure to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, featuring 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. During the press conference in Mumbai, Agarkar and Gambhir shared their views on some of the most talked-about topics in Indian cricket, including the non-selection of Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper, as Suryakumar Yadav was promoted to the leadership role. Gambhir and Agarkar also explained why Ravindra Jadeja was not picked for the ODI series, and Shubman Gill's future as a player and a leader in the three formats.

We take a look at the biggest takeaways from the Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar Press Conference:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI Future:

Gautam Gambhir didn't rule out the possibility of selecting the veteran duo for the next ODI World Cup in 2027. Gambhir, however, set a clear condition for their selection, saying the two could be part of the side if they can keep their fitness intact.

"I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World Cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough, and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well. This is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them.

"Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible," Gambhir said.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Captaincy and ODI future:

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Hardik's fitness issues paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav to get the T20I captaincy. But, as for now, the explosive batter has no place in India's ODI squad. The return of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer has made Surya's ODI competition even more fierce.

Ravindra Jadeja's Absence From Sri Lanka ODIs:

With an intense test schedule awaiting the Indian team, the selection committee preferred to give Ravindra Jadeja a break by not selecting him for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Agarkar confirmed that the spin-bowling all-rounder wasn't dropped from the team.

"I think we should have clarified this when we announced the squad. He hasn't been dropped (but rested). There are a lot of Test series coming up, and he will be playing a lot of those," Agarkar said.

Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain:

The opening batting has been elevated as Team India's vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. The big decision comes in because of BCCI's long-term plans for him. Agarkar confirmed that Gill is a player in all three formats and the selectors want to give him ample experience in the leadership role, help him hone his skills.

"Shubman Gill is the guy we feel is a three-format player. Has shown a lot more qualities over the last year, that's what we hear from the dressing room. He has shown some decent leadership qualities. We want to try and give him the experience," Agarkar revealed.

Hardik Pandya's Fitness:

While confirming that Hardik is still an extremely valuable player for the team, Agarkar admitted that the all-rounder's fitness is the biggest concern for the selectors. With Hardik being a non-captain, the team management even hopes to manage his workload and skillset better.

"Fitness has been something that he's struggled with. As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone (as captain) who is likely to be available more.

"We also feel we can manage Hardik better, we've seen what he can do with the bat and ball in the World Cup. We speak to every player, about whether their role has changed. And yeah we've spoken to him."

Mohammed Shami's return:

The veteran pacer hasn't featured for India since the conclusion of ODI World Cup last year. Agarkar revealed that Shami has resumed bowling in the nets and could be available for the Bangladesh Test series.

"He has started to bowl. The first Test is 19th September. That was always the goal (him making a comeback by that time). Whether he can make it back to the squad by that (Bangladesh series) time, I'll have to speak with the guys at the NCA," he said.

Relationship With Virat Kohli:

As the rumour-mill over Kohli's relationship with Gambhir continues to remain a big talking point, the India head coach confirmed that both will be fighting for the same team, and hence, there's no question of their perspectives being divided. As for their personal relationship, Gambhir refused to give headlines for TRPs, saying that remains a private matter between the two.

"It (rumours of a tiff) is good for the TRP but my relationship with him has been good. What's important is we are representing 140 crore Indians. We've shared messages. It's not important if we have chatted before my announcement or after. He is a world-class player, I have huge respect for him," Gambhir said.