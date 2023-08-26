Cricket can sometimes present bizarre scenarios. While the sport has become much more professional with the advent of technology and video analysis, the margin of error has become quite less. The players too are aware of this. Also, with the emergence of T20 Leagues, even countries like Canada, USA, UAE, are starting to dream big in the sport. Even then, sometimes hilarious situations arise from the spot. In a video that has gone viral on social media, one such instance has come up. In the video, which is from an amateur level cricket match, things took a wrong turn when the batter got run out.

After a rather tame dismissal, the batter can be seen walking off the pitch. But in frustration he swings his bat wildly, but he flies off his grip to hit his teammate at the other end. The rival team is visible stunned at the turn of events.

Talking about cricket, the Indian team is preparing for the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup bound India team has hit the ground running with the closed-door camp in Alur, where the squad members are undergoing routine fitness tests ahead of the continental event beginning August 31, according to a PTI report. The various fitness and medical tests are being conducted along with the mandatory Yo-Yo test which young opener Shubman Gill has topped with an impressive score of 18.7.

All the cricketers who have so far appeared for the YoYo test have passed the cut-off level of 16.5 with Virat Kohli also putting up an impressive 17.2 as per his Instagram story.

Save the five cricketers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (reserve member for Asia Cup) and KL Rahul have all undergone the test.