Harbhajan Singh is one of the true characters of the game and never misses a chance to crack a joke. The off-spinner retired from international cricket earlier this year and now has become a cricket pundit who enjoys calling the game as he sees it. The former India spinner was asked to describe some stalwarts of the game in one just one word and he came up with some absolute gems. From "good boy" to "birbal", Harbhajan used some funny responses to describe the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of 'Sportskeeda', Harbhajan can be seen sharing the first thing that comes to his mind when asked about certain cricketers.

When asked about Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the off-spinner said: "Boss." He termed Virat Kohli as "ambitious", Rohit Sharma as "good boy" and Gautam Gambhir as "angry young man."

However, the responses turned out to be really hilarious when the attention was shifted towards his former teammates. Describing Sehwag, Harbhajan labelled him "Birbal". He termed Anil Kumble "engineer" and Yuvraj Singh as "sust aatma".

For describing Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan said: "Shakaal". He termed Ravichandran Ashwin "scientist" and lastly, he labelled Rahul Dravid as a "wise man".

The former off-spinner did not choose to say anything particular about Adam Gilchrist and replied "no comments". When asked about MS Dhoni, Harbhajan said "Captain Of Captains."

Harbhajan Singh played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India and he ended his career with 711 wickets across all formats of the game.