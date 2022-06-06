Joe Root was the toast of the cricketing world on Sunday, as his fine unbeaten century helped England beat New Zealand by five wickets in the opening Test at Lord's to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Root also joined an elite list of players to score 10,000 runs in the longest format, becoming the joint-youngest along with Alastair Cook to do. Following Joe Root's heroics at Lord's, plaudits poured in from all parts of the world for the Englishman. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor too was effusive in his praise and went as far as saying that Root can very well break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 runs in Test cricket.

"Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable," Mark Taylor told Sky Sports.

"Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy," added the former Australian skipper.

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain added of Root: "He has always looked a world-class player. His technique is pretty much what it was, he has straight rhythm and fluency to his game. There is a whole heap of runs left in him.

"(Getting to 10,000 Test runs) is a special day and one he thoroughly deserves after everything he has been through the last couple of years as England captain - Covid, bubble life and losing Test matches."

"He must have felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders. Everything to do with English cricket was knocking at his door."

Root became only the second Englishman to reach the milestone after Cook and the 14th overall. He reached the 10,000-run mark in his 218th innings, becoming the fastest England batter to do so. Cook had reached the 10,000-run mark in his 229th innings.