The relations between India and Pakistan have taken a turn for the worse following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The rising political tensions have once again put the cricketing relations between the two countries under the scanner and it is not clear at the moment if they will play each other in international competitions. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade and a number of former India cricketers have also insisted on a complete boycott following the attacks. The Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently directed state governments to conduct drills in order to be ready for any kind of attacks. However, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that the drills will have no impact on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and added that there is no need to worry at all.

"Till something happens, I don't think it'll impact the IPL. Yes, in the evening, when the match is being played, there will be of course, there will be perhaps the lights-off drill in the city. Then I think that could be a little bit of a concern," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"But as of now, I don't see the drill really affecting the IPL. I think, look, everybody here in India is feeling really safe and secure. There's no need to worry. I mean, we have the utmost faith in our armed forces, and we have so much love and affection for them," he added.

Earlier, Several former Pakistani cricketers, led by legendary batter Javed Miandad, have expressed deep disappointment over recent comments made by Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar regarding Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Gavaskar, speaking to a news channel, indicated that given the current political climate, it was highly unlikely Pakistan would take part in the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. He noted that the BCCI traditionally follows the Indian government's directives, suggesting that political tensions might prevent Pakistan's inclusion in the event.

Tensions between the two nations have flared following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, which left 26 dead. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorists, suspended the long-standing Indus Water Treaty, and hinted at broader retaliatory actions.

Reacting to Gavaskar's comments, Miandad voiced disbelief. “I can't believe Sunny bhai said this,” he told telecomasia.net, recalling their long-standing camaraderie on and off the field. “He's a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics.”

Former spinner Iqbal Qasim echoed the sentiment, saying he initially thought the statement was misattributed. “Gavaskar is a responsible figure loved on both sides of the border. Politics should not mix with sports,” he stated.

(With PTI inputs)