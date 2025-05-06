Avneet Kaur, actor and social media influencer, was in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday for the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. While several celebrities and actors often come to watch IPL matches, the internet could not help but notice Avneet's presence in the match after recent events. On a photo by Avneet Kaur on her instagram handle, there was a 'like' from Virat Kohli's handle. It led to a social media meltdown.

Kohli then broke his silence on the ongoing rumours, as he put up a story on his Instagram. The story reads, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

After Avneet Kaur was captured by the cameramen in the GT vs MI match, internet couldn;t stop reacting.

Avneet Kaur in the stands. pic.twitter.com/BjKY3sf4fX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2025

Avneet kaur in the stands pic.twitter.com/Elf440wT39 — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 6, 2025

Avneet Kaur is a hardcore Rohit fan. pic.twitter.com/afxW75iVW8 — (@ImHydro45) May 6, 2025

After Kohli claimed that an Instagram algorithm mistake resulted in an interaction being recorded from his account, the social media chatter slowed down a little, before singer Rahul Vaidya stepped in. Vaidya shared a few stories on Instragram, mocking Virat's clarification about the interaction with a post regarding Avneet Kaur.

"Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Rahul further went on to claim that Kohli has blocked him on Instagram over the post, though that could also be an 'Instagram glitch', just as the RCB star had suggested himself.

"So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon'. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, 'I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf') Right?" He signed off.